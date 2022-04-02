Bismarck Police Officers are assisting Badlands Search and Rescue, and Northstar Search and Rescue today in a wide-area search near the area of Cottonwood Park for a missing West Fargo man, Daniel Olson.

Around 8:00 am this morning, Badlands Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, numerous volunteers, dogs, horses, and officers from law enforcement agencies around the state began their wide-area search looking for the 38-year-old from West Fargo.

The search will focus on the Cottonwood Park area, Lincoln Oakes Nursery, and other locations along the river.

The Badlands Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, and Bismarck Police are asking that the public stays out of the area of the search party while they work to try and locate Daniel.

Daniel Olson was reported missing to West Fargo Police on October 28th, 2021. On November 4th, 2021, Bismarck Police Officers located Olson’s vehicle in the Cottonwood Park parking lot. Prior searches of the area have not been successful in locating Daniel.