The Bismarck Police Department says they used to hold its Coffee with a Cop event once a year, but now they host it four times a year.

Having the opportunity to socialize with law enforcement is one way citizens can feel safe. Coffee with a Cop allows community members to come in and chat and grab a coffee with local officers.

Bismarck resident Willard Rose says the atmosphere is more relaxed with a cup of coffee.

“It helps people to be able to communicate and say that cops aren’t all bad. Here they talk to you like normal people and I think it helps the community people understand that they are people too,” said Rose.

You can check your local police department’s Facebook page to find out when you too can have coffee with a cop.