Bismarck Police Department asking for help locating 15-year-old runaway

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Fifteen-year-old Hailey Seewalker was reported as a runaway on Oct. 30. She is described as a Native American female, 5’0″ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say it’s possible half of her hair is dyed red.

She was last seen Nov. 25 in the 2800 block of Ithica Drive, but officers weren’t able to locate her at that time.

She’s reported to have been wearing a black hoodie with a cartoon character, jeans with holes and black leggings underneath and black Converse when she initially was reported as a runaway. Police say they believe she may be with a biological family member somewhere in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

Contact BPD at 701-223-1212 or your local law enforcement agency with any information.