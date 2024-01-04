BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Parole and Probation Office and Bismarck Police Department need the public’s help locating a high-risk sex offender.

According to a news release, Calvin Payne removed his global positioning monitoring (GPS) bracelet, and cannot be located or accounted for.

Payne is a 32-year-old Caucasian male who is 6’1″ and 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on each side of his nose and each side of his neck.

His current location is unknown, but his GPS bracelet was found off East Rosser Avenue in Bismarck around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 4.

Payne is on supervision for Amphetamine-Delivery, Amphetamine Possession twice, Narcotic Equipment Possession, and Failure to Register twice.

If anyone has information about where Panye may be, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement, the Bismark Police Department at (701) 233-1212, or the Bismarck Parole and Probation office at (701) 328-9700.