BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The time has come again for the Bismarck Police Department to conduct its Biennial Citizen Survey.

Every two years, the survey is conducted by the BPD. By gathering the feelings of residents in and around the capital city, they hope to understand citizen attitudes and opinions regarding Bismarck’s police force, as well as any safety concerns or areas that they could improve on.

According to a press release from the department, the input received from the survey will be used in the future to change or incorporate more policies relating to community relations, procedures, and programs, as well as provide avenues to begin performance improvement and strategic planning.

The full survey is available at this link. A printed physical copy can also be obtained by visiting the Bismarck Police Department during its regular hours.