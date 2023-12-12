BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department’s beloved bomb squad robot, ‘Wally’, has been working with officers for roughly 20 years and after all this time, it’s time to give him a tune-up.

Wally is designed to go places where it may not be safe to send an officer and includes a camera and a loudspeaker so officers can talk through him.

However, the six officers serving on the bomb squad say that many of his parts are outdated. On December 12, BPD asked the city to approve a series of upgrades for their old ally.

“We have new camera systems,” explained Officer Demetrios Petrou. “Our completely new robotic arm that allows us to articulate it in almost any way we want to. It’s a completely new operating system — we’ll go from a Legacy box, which is just a bunch of switches and knobs on a big panel, down to what is going to be a state-of-the-art laptop-like device with an X-Box controller.”

Petrou says that Wally is not only used in bomb situations.

In the past, officers have required his aid in responding to dangerous incidents involving standoffs — and that at times, used Wally to get suspects to surrender.

Last month, city leaders approved awarding the bid for around $215,780 to Peraton, a technology company in Virginia.