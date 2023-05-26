BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you went to grab a cup of coffee at Starbucks today, you might have noticed some police vehicles there. But don’t worry, no crimes were committed!

Bismarck Police gathered at the coffee shop for their Coffee With a Cop event. The local police department holds this event every few months in the Capitol City.

It’s a way for people to sit down and chat with officers and ask questions in a more relaxed setting.

“Often times people have questions that they won’t call the police department and ask hey why does the police department do this? What do you guys do here? It’s just a way to sit down have a cup of coffee and chat and relax atmosphere. No agenda we are just here for the public and the community,” said Clint Fuller, Bismarck Police Department.

Fuller says it’s important for the community to have a close relationship with local law enforcement.