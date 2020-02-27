Bismarck Police Department K-9 Mesa competing on America’s Top Dog Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Police Department K-9 Mesa and handler Officer Joseph Benke will be in action and competing on America’s Top Dog on Wednesday.

Officer Benke and K9 Mesa

The series brings K-9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K-9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by veteran sports broadcaster, Curt Menefee alongside expert dog trainer, Nick White and sideline reporting by seasoned sports reporter and animal rescue ambassador, Jamie Little, according to A&E. 

The show will air on A&E at 8 p.m.

Last week on Wednesday, Feb. 19, BPD K-9 Bala and handler Sgt. Dan Salander competed on America’s Top Dog and were eliminated in the first round, earning fifth place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bond Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Vote"

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Ash Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Wednesday"

Rebuilding Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rebuilding Lives"

MHA Ice Plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Ice Plunge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge