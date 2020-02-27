Bismarck Police Department K-9 Mesa competing on America’s Top Dog Wednesday

Bismarck Police Department K-9 Mesa and handler Officer Joseph Benke will be in action and competing on America’s Top Dog on Wednesday.

Officer Benke and K9 Mesa

The series brings K-9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K-9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by veteran sports broadcaster, Curt Menefee alongside expert dog trainer, Nick White and sideline reporting by seasoned sports reporter and animal rescue ambassador, Jamie Little, according to A&E.

The show will air on A&E at 8 p.m.

Last week on Wednesday, Feb. 19, BPD K-9 Bala and handler Sgt. Dan Salander competed on America’s Top Dog and were eliminated in the first round, earning fifth place.