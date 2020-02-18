Bismarck Police Department K9 Bala competing on America’s Top Dog Wednesday

Bismarck Police Department K9 Bala and handler Sgt. Dan Salander will be in action and competing on America’s Top Dog on Wednesday.
The series brings K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by veteran sports broadcaster, Curt Menefee alongside expert dog trainer, Nick White and sideline reporting by seasoned sports reporter and animal rescue ambassador, Jamie Little.
The show will air on A&E at 8 p.m.