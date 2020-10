The Bismarck Police Department needs the public’s assistance searching for a runaway juvenile that could be in the Williston, Fargo or Bismarck areas.

Fifteen-year-old Kevin Swain left his residence on Oct. 15 in unknown clothing, police say.

Swain is described as a Native American male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’3″ and 135 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the BPD at 701-223-1212.