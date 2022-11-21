BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck is getting a new dog for Christmas.

Sgt. Lyle Sinclair says he noticed the dog ‘Rico’ over the summer when he was at a training seminar out of state.

Rico belonged to a handler in Arizona who says after about a year, the K-9 just wasn’t working out and they’d need to find a replacement.

Sgt. Sinclair offered to take Rico and see if the Belgian Malinois would work well as a patrol dog in Bismarck.

“Some departments, they add a dog and think, ‘oh we’re done.’ No, you’re just starting. They have to do the vehicle, and the training and the food and the fuel and vet bills and equipment,” Sgt. Sinclair said. “So, it’s not just the initial $15,000. No, it’s way more.”

The city has already approved the arrangement.

Rico will start work as another Bismarck K-9 ‘Bala’ is retiring.

Sinclair says if Rico and his handler pass all of their tests, he could start patrolling in January.