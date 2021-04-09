Bismarck Police Department releases 2020 crime report

The Bismarck Police Department released its annual 2020 report Friday, showing increases in sex crimes, aggravated assault, burglary, arson and theft, among other crimes.

However, the city saw a roughly 20 percent decrease in drug violations, as well as drops in prostitution and shoplifting.

Overall, police arrested 24 percent fewer people last year compared to 2019, with Wednesday and Friday reporting the most offenses by week.

2020 also saw the highest number of police responses of the past five years generated by 911 calls, surpassing 2019 by about a thousand calls.

The report did note, however, that because of the pandemic, there were several months in 2020 with little to no officer self-initiated activity, which likely affected the data.