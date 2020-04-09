Missing Bismarck woman found

UPDATE: Valerie Whitney Yazzie has been located.

ORIGINAL: The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating Valerie Whitney Yazzie, a missing 24-year-old woman.

Yazzie is a Native American female, 5’3″ tall and 128 pounds with black hair.

Yazzie as reported missing on April 8. It was reported that she called a family member on April 7 and said she was with her boyfriend. The identity of the boyfriend was unknown to the family.

It was reported that Yazzie was going to text the address of where she was to her family but never did.

Yazzie was last seen by co-workers on April 7 around 10 p.m. when she left work at McDonald’s on State Street. She was last seen wearing a white coat and black pants.

If anyone has any information on Yazzie’s whereabouts, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.