K9 Titan with the Bismarck Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, according to the police department.

In a Facebook post, the department said Titan’s vest is sponsored by Diane Schaaf of Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be embroidered with “In memory of Bo and Steve”.

The vest should be here in eight to 10 weeks.