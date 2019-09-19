Bismarck Police: Don’t park on the parade route Saturday

The Bismarck Police’s message is short and to the point: Park on the Autumn Fest parade route Saturday morning and you will be ticketed and towed.

While the parade starts at 10:00 a.m., the no parking enforcement starts earlier at 8:00 a.m., and continues until the parade is over.

“Every year we end up towing vehicles parked illegally along the parade route, and we ticket many more,” said Bismarck Police Traffic Lieutenant Jeff Solemsaas. “Violators parked in the no parking zones along the parade route can expect a $10 ticket, and if their vehicle is towed a minimum $30 impound fee and minimum tow bill of $125.”

The Autumn Fest parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Capitol Grounds, goes down Sixth Street to Avenue A, west on Avenue A to Fourth Street and then Fourth Street to Arikira Avenue, where the parade will end.

Temporary no parking signs have been put up along the parade route.

