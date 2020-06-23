9-year-old Bismarck boy becomes honorary dive team member after rescuing brother from water

Police and other officials honored a 9-year-old boy from Bismarck on Tuesday who saved his little brother from drowning.

Sparky is from south Bismarck and South Bay is their back yard. His little brother, Gabriel was reaching for a turtle and fell in the water.

Without hesitating, Sparky jumped in fully clothed and pulled his brother out.

Tuesday, officers, firemen and water rescue teams awarded the 9-year-old as an honorary dive team member for his act of bravery.

Sparky’s mother says she tried running after her son to save him too, but Sparky got there faster.

The incident happened May 6 and his dad, who happens to be an officer, set up the parade for him.