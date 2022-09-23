BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Most people only talk to a police officer as they’re rolling down their window.

But Friday was a bit less confrontational for neighbors.

Friday morning, Bismarck police invited people out to their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Boneshaker Coffee.

Officers from the crime prevention and community services division sat down to chat with neighbors.

“Because most people don’t interact with the police unless they’re a victim of a crime or reporting a crime or traffic accident,” Officer Clint Fuller said. “So, there’s just that polarization that exists between officers and the community. And this is just a way to bring us together and interact and realize we’re average people doing a job for the community.”

If you missed out on getting a cup this time, Bismarck police will host their next Coffee with a Cop at the end of November at Perk N Beans in Gateway Mall.