Bismarck Police host Community Policing Night

The Bismarck Police Department needs your help to fight crime and keep it off the streets.

Tonight, they are hosting a “Community Policing Night” so you can get involved.

They will discuss the department’s Community Oriented Policing Program, the Neighborhood Crime Watch, community outreach programs and other services available to residents and businesses in Bismarck. The event will be held at the BPS Career Academy from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 1221 College Drive.

If you are interested in the Community Policing District, email Crime Prevention at cpd@bismarcknd.gov.

If you are interested in the Neighborhood Crime Watch, email Crime Prevention at ncw@bismarcknd.gov.

If you are interested in the Business Watch, email Crime Prevention at bw@bismarcknd.gov.

