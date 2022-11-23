BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers from the Bismarck Police Department and community members will come together to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee on November 29.

According to a news release, all community members are invited to attend. It begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at Perk N Beans Coffee inside Gateway Mall Bismarck at 2700 State Street.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Bismarck’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations aren’t always the best times for relationship-building.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed one-on-one interaction.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.