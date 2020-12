Bismarck Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the 2100 block of State Street.

Around 1:20 a.m., two people in a car were shot at by someone in a passing vehicle. Reportedly, two shots were fired, neither of which hit the two people in the car.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and not a random act.

Authorities will update with more information once it becomes available.