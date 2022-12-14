BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the 4200 block of Patriot Dr. Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the block around 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When they got there, officers found a 32-year-old man from Bismarck with a stab wound.

The officers helped the man on scene, and emergency crews took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Bismarck Police Department Investigators were called to the scene to investigate and are following up on leads.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.