BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a Dodge Dakota pickup that hit and injured a juvenile on a bicycle on a marked crosswalk at the intersection of S 12th Street and E Bismarck Expressway.

According to Bismarck Police, the hit-and-run took place around 9:06 p.m. on July 5. The Dodge Dakota was last seen fleeing westbound on E Bismarck Expressway before police arrived at the scene.

The pickup has chrome bedrails and may or may not have damage to the front driver-side corner of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the location or identity of the owner of the Dodge Dakota, police are asking that you call 701-223-1212.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app or by visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.