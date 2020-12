Bismarck police are investigating a report of shots fired between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 2.

The gunfire was reported in the 400 block of South 16th Street.

About five hours after the initial report of shots fired, an individual reported to police there was a bullet hole in the person’s window. When police arrived, they found a bullet in the residence and numerous shell casings in the street by the home.

No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.