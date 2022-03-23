UPDATE: The Bismarck Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning.

Bismarck Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 2700 Stevens St. a round 8:50 a.m.

They arrived to find a 22-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating the scene, and following up on leads.

Police believe this was a targeted attack on the individual and the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are asking people in the area of 2700 Stevens St to contact the Bismarck Police Department if there is any video evidence from doorbell cameras or home surveillance.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation.

Bismarck police have blocked off multiple roads while they investigate the situation.