Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Bismarck Police K9 Calendar Up for Sale

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — What started as a going-away present for one Bismarck Police Officer has turned into a fundraiser.

The Bismarck K9 calendar is back for its fifth year, by popular demand. All four dogs: Bala, Mesa, Titan and Echo make an appearance throughout the months.

And it’s all to raise money for the BPD K9 program.

Last year they raised about $1,800, and it was used to keep the dogs and their handlers up-to-date in training, something Sergeant Lyle Sinclair said their budget couldn’t otherwise cover.

The Bismarck Police K9 Handler said, “It’s nice to have a little extra leeway. I mean the department budget is tight with our training because it’s not only K9 but every officer, SWAT, bomb, etc. trying to go to training. So it’s limited funds obviously, and we have to be prudent and it’s nice to have something dedicated just for us.”

Sergeant Sinclair wouldn’t show us the July picture. He said it’s worth the surprise. The calendars are for sale at KT Animal Supply for $9.99 apiece.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

New K-9 Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K-9 Unit"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge