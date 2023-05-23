BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department has a new plan to let neighbors know where officers are getting called around town.

Computer experts with the city have used their new geographic information system (or GIS) site to develop a crime information page that neighbors can visit. The site uses police calls and reports to show people what kind of calls and reports officers have been working on in their communities over the past month — including crime, traffic, or medical service calls.

Bismarck police supervisors say details and specific details on calls will remain hidden to protect identities.

“There’s no extra cost,” said Bismarck Police Lieutenant, Luke Gardiner, “because it came with the system that was already purchased. And it’s not going to take more people to monitor or update, because it’s automatically updating. So when we leave a call, six hours later, that’s going to pop up on the map.”

The site is already live and can be accessed here. Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch will discuss the website and the Department’s efforts with city commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.