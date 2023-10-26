BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian early this morning.

According to Bismarck Police, the incident occurred at S 3rd Street and W Wachter Avenue around 7:15 a.m. this morning. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver or grey smaller-sized SUV.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Officer Paulson at (701) 223-1212 with any information you may have. You may also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.