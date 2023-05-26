UPDATE: Valentina has been located and is safe.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A local 85-year-old woman is being reported missing by Bismarck Police.

According to police, the woman is Valentina Dudyrev. She is described as 5’4″ with a grey thin ponytail and hazel eyes. She was last seen in the 1200 block of West Avenue A wearing a grey hat, a maroon shirt, and a blue colorful skirt.

Authorities say she has vision problems, a form of dementia, and doesn’t speak English. If you have any information about her whereabouts call (701) 223-1212.