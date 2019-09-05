Bismarck Police Looking for Missing Man

Bismarck authorities are asking for any information on the whereabouts of a Bismarck man not seen since Monday, September 2nd.

42-year-old Emmitt Monroe Klein is described as being 5’8″, 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Klein had been staying at a residence in the Haycreek trailer park in Bismarck (4005 N. 19th St.). A neighbor says they saw Klein on Monday. He was on a motorcycle and told the neighbor he was going to South Dakota.

He was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, September 3rd after not showing up for a planned visit.

Anyone with information Klein’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212.