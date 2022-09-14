UPDATE, 9/14, 4:08 P.M. – Bismarck Police reported that Chloe has been found safe.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police are asking for help regarding a runaway 16-year-old girl, Chloe Ohlhauser.

According to a Facebook post by the BPD, Chloe was reported as a runaway around 10:58 p.m. on September 13. Her last known location was the YMCA at about 3:00 p.m. that same day.

Chloe is 16 years old, 5’8″, 300 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black leggings, and a purple Under Armour backpack.

It was also noted that Chloe has a medical condition and does not have the proper medication with her.

If you have any information please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.