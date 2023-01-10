BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen, Sydnee Geiger.

According to Bismarck Police, Sydnee is 16 years old, 5’8″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reported as a runaway on January 6 around 7:23 p.m. and was last seen at the 200 block of W Rosser Ave around 12:30 p.m. that day.

Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Police Department

Sydnee left the area on foot and was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, blue pajama pants, white shoes, and a New York sweater.

If you have any information about Sydnee please contact police at 701-223-1212.