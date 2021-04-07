Bismarck Police need help locating missing man

Bismarck Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing resident.

Jose Lopez-Pellot was last heard from by phone around 6:00 p.m. on April 5. He was reported missing on April 6.

Lopez-Pellot is a 42-year-old, white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.  He has a beard and mustache.  He may be wearing a black baseball style hat and black jacket.  He suffers from health problems that require him to take medication.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lopez-Pellot, they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office. 

