Bismarck Police need help locating missing man

Bismarck Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing resident.

Jose Lopez-Pellot was last heard from by phone around 6:00 p.m. on April 5. He was reported missing on April 6.

Lopez-Pellot is a 42-year-old, white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a beard and mustache. He may be wearing a black baseball style hat and black jacket. He suffers from health problems that require him to take medication.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lopez-Pellot, they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.