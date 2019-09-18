Bismarck Police need more respondents to biennial Citizen Survey

Time is running out for people to take part in the Bismarck Police Department’s biennial Citizen Survey.

With three days left, the survey has generated 655 responses since it started August 18th.

However, the department needs at least 1,000 participants to ensure accurate results and trends when the data is evaluated.

To take the survey, go to http://www.bismarcknd.gov/policesurvey. The link can also be found on the police department’s Facebook page. The survey is open to anyone 18 years or older, whether you are a Bismarck resident or not.

The survey is conducted to determine citizen attitudes toward and opinions of the department, identify safety and security concerns, and to give the public the opportunity to offer suggestions for improvement.

The input received from this survey will be used when amending or adopting police-community relations policies and procedures, for performance improvement and strategic planning.

“This isn’t the same survey we’ve done in the past,” says Bismarck Police Sergeant John Brocker. “This survey is more comprehensive and will give us a better look at things than past surveys.”

There are 36 questions on the survey, including several open-ended questions asking for your opinions on several topics.

While participants will not be asked their name or exact address, Bismarck residents will be asked for the area in which they live.

The reason is if Bismarck residents note a concern or problem in their neighborhood, the police need to know what neighborhood they live in so they can better address the concerns or problems.