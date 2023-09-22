BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department recently began holding its Biennial Citizen Survey and needs your help.

The survey can be found on the Bismarck Police Department’s website and Facebook page, but it can also be picked up at the police department.

The deadline for it to be finished is Saturday, October 14.

All the answers and input will then go into helping the development and continuation of programs within the department.

Sergeant Dustin Miller at the Bismarck Police Department says questions in the survey include:

General demographic questions. How safe do you think the community is? Where they live, how they feel safety is in their specific community? If it’s getting any worse, if they’ve thought about moving due to if they think there’s increased crime. We then go in and talk about our specific divisions?

You can find the survey here.