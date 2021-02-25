Bismarck police officer cited after striking pedestrian with squad car

An officer with the Bismarck Police Department was cited by the North Dakota Highway Patrol for striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

In a news release, BPD says Officer Collin Schlecht was exiting a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Washington Street in Bismarck Wednesday night around 8:50 when he struck a woman who was crossing the street. “There was no significant injury,” police said.

Bismarck police say Officer Schlecht was beginning to respond to a call at the time.

The Highway Patrol was called to investigate, and cited him with Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

No other disciplinary measures are expected to be taken, police told KX News. Officer Schlecht remains on duty.

Bismarck police say they “will continue to strive to prevent officer involved crashes in the future.”

