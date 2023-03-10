BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave on Friday.

According to a news release, there was a complaint about excessive use of force to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (ND BCI).

Bismarck Police responded to the area of 24th St. and E. Main Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday because a male was standing in the middle of the street.

While investigating, the 63-year-old Bismarck man walked away from the officer after being told to stop.

The officer attempted to detain the man, and he began to display aggressive behavior and did not let the officer detain him.

Force was used to gain control of the man and he was eventually brought into custody.

Bismarck Police administrators were told that excessive force may have been used to bring the man into custody and an investigation immediately began.

The case was referred to ND BCI for more investigation.

While a thorough investigation is being done by the ND BCI and Bismarck Police Internal Affairs, the officer will remain on leave.

Bismarck Police and ND BCI will complete two separate investigations.

More information will be released when the investigations are completed to maintain the integrity of the case.