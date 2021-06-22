Bismarck Police, others warn residents of curb address-painting scheme

If someone asks you for $20 to paint your house number on the curb, say no.

Bismarck Police, Bismarck Fire, Metro Area Ambulance and the Bismarck Engineering Department are telling residents to be on the lookout for notes taped to their doors offering to paint house numbers on curbs for $20.

Bismarck officials say this activity is not sanctioned by the city and no permit has been issued for this type of door-to-door sale.

Bismarck Police say they are aware of the notes being posted on doors in the Lunar Lane area of the city.

“The street curb is part of the right of way, and any modification to that needs to be approved by the City of Bismarck Engineering Department,” says City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Additionally, Bismarck Police, Bismarck Fire and Metro Area Ambulance employees are trained to look at house numbers located on your house, and they have computer-aided dispatching with mapping software to assist them with getting to your residence.

Bismarck Police say if you are approached by someone trying to sell the curb-painting service to you, deny the request, get a description and contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police