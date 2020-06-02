Cody Holte

Bismarck police: Protest peacefully, please

Local News

Ahead of today’s planned protest in Bismarck over the George Floyd death and in support of Black Lives Matter, the Bismarck Police Department is offering a word of advice: Protest, by all means, but protest peacefully.

“Today at 4:00 p.m., there will be a planned protest in the 2300 block of East Main Avenue to show support for Mr. George Floyd and Black Lives Matter,” a department statement reads. “We have been in contact with the organizers of this event and have had productive dialogue.  We understand there is a great deal of concern amongst the public due to escalated violence and riots across the country, but we ask the citizens of Bismarck to be the exception.  We fully support the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. The organizers of this event have assured us that their intent is for a peaceful protest.”

   The police also advised against spreading rumors and unsubstantiated claims related to the protests.

“We have also been made aware of many rumors that have been shared on social media regarding outside agitators joining the peaceful protest,” the police department notes. “At this time, we have no substantiated information to believe these are true.  We ask that you refrain from sharing information that does not come from official sources.”

While acknowledging the rights of the people to peacefully protest, the police also warned against violence and criminal actions.

“The Bismarck Police Department will not tolerate violence, property damage, threats or other criminal action by anyone.  We ask that you show respect to your fellow citizens and community.”

