Bismarck Police Respond to 50 Car Crashes Between Thursday and Friday

Bismarck Police were dispatched to 50 car crashes from Midnight Thursday through noon Friday. According to the Police Department, 18 crashes is the average for this time frame.

BPD wants to remind us all of the severity of the current road conditions. While snow plows are hard at work to clear the streets, Bismarck Sergeant Sinclair asks us to be patient.

And remember, beneath that snow is ice. He says: slow down, use extra caution, and make sure your headlights are always on.

Sgt. Sinclair adds, “Decide, is it really worth going out for? Make your choices, we’re in North Dakota. You can get snowed in at any time. Just slow down. It’s not that important.”

He says to remember it’s not just for your safety, but for all other drivers on the road.