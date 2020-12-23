Bismarck Police Search for Missing 9-year-old

Bismarck Police are searching for Jordyn Red Stone, 9, of Bismarck today after his mother reported him missing.

Police responded around 11:00 am this morning to take a report of a missing 9-year-old. The mother of the child said that he was last seen around 5:00 pm last night, and that she had checked numerous areas she thought Jordyn would be.

Jordyn is around 4 feet 11 inches, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is thought to have a royal blue BMX bicycle with a flat rear tire. He is last known to be wearing a gray winter jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Bismarck Police are requesting anyone with information as to Jordyn’s whereabout, or has tips or leads to contact Bismarck Police at (701) 223-1212.

