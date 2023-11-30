BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old man named Matthew Mittelsteadt.

According to police, Matthew has been missing since October 30th when he was last seen around 2:45 p.m. in the area of W. Main Avenue and Fraine Barracks Road in Bismarck with a brown coat with a hood and blue jeans.

Matthew is 5’11”, 230 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police are also asking that anyone who lives along the Missouri River south of Memorial Bridge or anyone who uses the river for recreational purposes to please keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

If you have any information about Matthew please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.