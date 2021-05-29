Bismarck Police Searching for Missing Man

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help in searching for Allen Bull Bear, a 62-year-old Native American Male who was last seen near E Arbor Ave in Bismarck around 12:45 PM on May 28, 2021.

Bull Bear suffers from dementia and has short-term memory loss. He has been known to hang out by the Bismarck Expressway, the World War Memorial Building and likes to sit in the playground near the Dakota Zoo.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black veteran’s hat, blue long sleeve jacket with a grey stripe down the arms, black tennis shoes and a watch on his left wrist. He has shoulder length hair, a tattoo of an “A” on his left thumb and a scar by the left side of his ear.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Bismarck Police Department.