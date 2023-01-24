BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer that was taken from the 1400 block of E LaSalle Drive in Bismarck last night on Jan. 23.

(Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Police Department)

Police say there are several identifying marks/stickers on the Skid Steer as shown in the photo above and did not release any further details regarding the incident.

Please contact the Bismarck Police with any information at (701) 223-1212, or do so anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting this website, or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.