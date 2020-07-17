Bismarck police seek public’s help in finding armed robbery suspect

The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a July 8 armed robbery.

Authorities are looking for Virgil “Johnny” Hall, 17, of Bismarck, in relation to an armed robbery that took place in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue between 11:45 p.m. July 8 and 1:00 a.m. July 9.

According to police, Hall allegedly used a firearm to steal items from another person. It was reported the firearm was discharged during the robbery. There’s no indication anyone was injured during the incident.

Hall is described as six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information on the incident can be sent anonymously by texting the keyword “BISPD” along with the tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police, or at (701) 223-1212.