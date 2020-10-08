Bismarck Police capture wanted subjects

Oct. 8, 2:55 p.m.

Mardell Mariner and Katherine Yellowbird were taken into custody in Bismarck by the Bismarck Police Department Thursday afternoon. 

Oct. 7, 8:27 p.m.

The Bismarck Police Department says the vehicle has been located, but they are still searching for the suspects.

Oct. 7, 4:34 p.m.

The Bismarck Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Mardell Mariner, of Mandan, after he struck three vehicles and an officer earlier Wednesday. 

According to a press release, Bismarck police officers and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate Mariner on several active felony warrants, including burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing.

Mariner’s vehicle was located in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Turnpike Ave around 1 p.m. unoccupied. 

Police said when officers began to approach, Mariner was exiting the building and fled into his vehicle.

Officers told him to stop and Mariner began to drive the vehicle, striking a BPD unmarked car, a U.S. Marshals vehicle and a BPD squad car. 

While Mariner was fleeing in the vehicle, he also stuck the leg of one of the officers on scene.

Mariner is driving a light blue 2000’s model Chrysler 300 with a large black stripe down the center. 

The vehicle will have damage to the front end and a “Bismarck Motor Company” paper placard on the front.

It is believed he is with 20-year-old Katherine Yellowbird who also has active warrants for burglary, failure to appear and bond revocation.

The officer that was struck sustained minor injuries.

