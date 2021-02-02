Bismarck Police Sgt. Salander and K9 Bala in nationwide contest

One Bismarck Police Department K9 needs your vote in a nationwide contest.

The dynamic duo Bala and Sgt. Dan Salander is competing in an online contest for the Hometown Heroes Holiday giveaway.

Hometown Foundation, a nationwide organization, put together the contest to help law enforcement agencies provide not just training but also equipment for K9 officers.

Bala is competing against others from across the nation for a chance to win up to $3,000 for the department canine program.

“If we win anything we’re going to use it for training. Because we not only do training with Bismarck, but we also have surrounding areas that come to train with us. Guys that don’t have as much K9 experience. Or it’s just a group training and it’s kind of a team effort we have sometimes,” said Patrol Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, who oversees the BPD K9 program.

Bala and Salander entered with a story based on the time they found a missing woman back in 2019.

This is not their first time in a nationwide contest, as Bala also competed on A&E’s America’s Top Dog.

You can vote for the pair at this link: https://k9.hometownfoundation.org/submission/view/16?fbclid=IwAR2ZOEWHqAN2F-ICZyVLQiJkMBLTSZT5ghKtL4uH6ESWAGvOiD5XnH-OIDQ

