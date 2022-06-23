BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department along with the Bismarck Park and Recreation Department is implementing the Shining Star Program, a program designed to reward children when an officer observes them demonstrating good behavior.

If an officer witnesses a child doing things such as using a crosswalk or performing a good deed, they can be rewarded with a one-day pool pass to any Bismarck public pool.

The goal is to promote good behavior and to show the city’s kids what it means to be a responsible citizen.

The program will begin immediately and run until the city pools close.