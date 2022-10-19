A man has been hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bismarck on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, they received a call for a shooting in the 2200 block of East Divide Ave. at 6:06 p.m. Officers on the scene encountered a 23-year-old male shot in the abdomen.

The victim was alive and he was taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

The BPD found the suspect, a 19-year-old male, at the scene and he was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

KX News will provide more updates as they become available.