BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On September 23, officers from the Bismarck Police Department and community members will come together in an informal atmosphere to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

According to a news release, all community members are invited to attend.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at Boneshaker Coffee in Bismarck at 1501 Mapleton Ave.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Bismarck’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations.

Those situations are not always the most effective time for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed one-on-one interaction.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.