“This is not our department, it is the citizens of Bismarck’s Police Department,” Chief of Police Dave Draovitch said.

Every two years, Bismarck police put out a Citizen Survey.

The purpose is to hear concerns and to let the police know if they’re doing their jobs correctly.

This year, the goal of the survey was to get 1,000 people to participate.

Draovitch says although only 350 people responded, he can tell from the survey people think the department is doing a good job.

“One thing that was mentioned though, that I really want to do is, they asked for the ability to see the calls for service that we go to, in an easier manner, and we are implementing a new records management system that will allow us to do that,” said Draovitch.

He says he believes the public will like this asset because if something happens on your block, you’d want to know.

Draovitch says they will continue to do the surveys in order to hear from more people.

The next survey is scheduled for 2023.